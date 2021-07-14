Crown Tours Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 13175% Y-o-Y
July 14, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Tours are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2021 up 13175% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021 up 40.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 30% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.
Crown Tours shares closed at 23.00 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.48% returns over the last 6 months and 32.56% over the last 12 months.
|Crown Tours
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.80
|0.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.80
|0.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.82
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-0.07
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.04
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.09
|0.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.20
|Other Income
|0.00
|-0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.16
|-0.12
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|-0.17
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-3.26
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|-3.43
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-3.41
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-3.41
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-11.02
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited