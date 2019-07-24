Crown Tours Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in June 2019 down 5.83% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2019 up 49.7% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2019 up 88.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Crown Tours shares closed at 23.40 on July 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 2.86% returns over the last 6 months and 87.20% over the last 12 months.