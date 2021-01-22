Crown Tours Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, down 70.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2020 down 70.29% from Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 1.15% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020 down 46.88% from Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2019.

Crown Tours EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2019.

Crown Tours shares closed at 18.65 on January 21, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.88% returns over the last 6 months and 2.75% over the last 12 months.