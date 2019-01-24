Crown Tours Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 17.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in December 2018 down 17.46% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 34.69% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2018 down 26.47% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

Crown Tours EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2017.

Crown Tours shares closed at 22.75 on January 23, 2019 (BSE) and has given 82.00% returns over the last 6 months and 51.57% over the last 12 months.