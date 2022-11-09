Crown Lifters Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.19 crore in September 2022 up 24.84% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2022 down 70.64% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in September 2022 down 32.89% from Rs. 1.49 crore in September 2021.

Crown Lifters EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.01 in September 2021.

Crown Lifters shares closed at 41.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.24% returns over the last 6 months and 20.43% over the last 12 months.