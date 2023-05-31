Crown Lifters Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, down 36.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in March 2023 down 36.92% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 159.54% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

Crown Lifters EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2022.

Crown Lifters shares closed at 34.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.