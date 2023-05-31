English
    Crown Lifters Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore, down 36.92% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.07 crore in March 2023 down 36.92% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2023 up 159.54% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2023 up 8.19% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022.

    Crown Lifters EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.77 in March 2022.

    Crown Lifters shares closed at 34.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.45% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.

    Crown Lifters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.075.079.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.075.079.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.143.097.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.690.63
    Depreciation0.850.880.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.490.160.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.251.09
    Other Income0.180.160.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.411.11
    Interest0.110.070.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.900.340.97
    Exceptional Items0.25--1.83
    P/L Before Tax1.150.342.80
    Tax-1.19--6.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.330.34-3.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.330.34-3.92
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10.728.397.03
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.240.33-3.77
    Diluted EPS2.240.33-3.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.240.33-3.77
    Diluted EPS2.240.33-3.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023