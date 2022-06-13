 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crown Lifters Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 112.4% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in March 2022 up 112.4% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022 down 283.26% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 27.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.

Crown Lifters shares closed at 30.75 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 95.74% over the last 12 months.

Crown Lifters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.62 3.02 4.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.62 3.02 4.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.04 -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.63 0.61 0.60
Depreciation 0.60 0.63 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 2.14 1.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.09 -0.35 1.07
Other Income 0.02 0.07 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.11 -0.28 1.46
Interest 0.14 0.23 0.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.97 -0.51 0.69
Exceptional Items 1.83 -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.80 -0.51 0.69
Tax 6.72 -- -1.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.92 -0.51 2.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.92 -0.51 2.14
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 2.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7.03 10.95 16.96
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -0.49 10.27
Diluted EPS -3.77 -0.49 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.77 -0.49 10.27
Diluted EPS -3.77 -0.49 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
