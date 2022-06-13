Crown Lifters Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 112.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in March 2022 up 112.4% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022 down 283.26% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 27.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.
Crown Lifters shares closed at 30.75 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 95.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Crown Lifters
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.62
|3.02
|4.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.62
|3.02
|4.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.04
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.63
|0.61
|0.60
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.63
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|2.14
|1.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.09
|-0.35
|1.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.07
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.11
|-0.28
|1.46
|Interest
|0.14
|0.23
|0.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.97
|-0.51
|0.69
|Exceptional Items
|1.83
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.80
|-0.51
|0.69
|Tax
|6.72
|--
|-1.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.92
|-0.51
|2.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.92
|-0.51
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|10.41
|10.41
|2.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|7.03
|10.95
|16.96
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.49
|10.27
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.49
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.77
|-0.49
|10.27
|Diluted EPS
|-3.77
|-0.49
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited