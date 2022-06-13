Crown Lifters Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore, up 112.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.62 crore in March 2022 up 112.4% from Rs. 4.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022 down 283.26% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2022 down 27.23% from Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2021.

Crown Lifters shares closed at 30.75 on June 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.16% returns over the last 6 months and 95.74% over the last 12 months.