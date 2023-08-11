Crown Lifters Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in June 2023 up 28.44% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2023 up 152.13% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

Crown Lifters EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

Crown Lifters shares closed at 44.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.