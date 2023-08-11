English
    Crown Lifters Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 28.44% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in June 2023 up 28.44% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2023 up 74.45% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2023 up 152.13% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2022.

    Crown Lifters EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.64 in June 2022.

    Crown Lifters shares closed at 44.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.76% returns over the last 6 months and 3.60% over the last 12 months.

    Crown Lifters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.076.073.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.076.073.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.353.142.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.370.760.66
    Depreciation1.030.850.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.140.490.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.180.830.44
    Other Income0.170.180.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.341.000.47
    Interest0.170.110.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.170.900.47
    Exceptional Items--0.250.55
    P/L Before Tax1.171.151.03
    Tax---1.190.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.172.330.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.172.330.67
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves11.8910.727.70
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.240.64
    Diluted EPS1.122.240.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.122.240.64
    Diluted EPS1.122.240.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 10:00 am

