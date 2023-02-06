 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crown Lifters Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 67.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 67.88% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 167.72% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 268.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Crown Lifters
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.07 4.19 3.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.07 4.19 3.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.09 2.40 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.69 0.60 0.61
Depreciation 0.88 0.44 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.24 2.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.51 -0.35
Other Income 0.16 0.05 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.41 0.56 -0.28
Interest 0.07 0.01 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.34 0.55 -0.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.34 0.55 -0.51
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.34 0.55 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.34 0.55 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 10.41 10.41 10.41
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 8.39 8.25 10.95
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.53 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.53 -0.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.53 -0.49
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.53 -0.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited