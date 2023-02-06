Crown Lifters Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 67.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 67.88% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 167.72% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 268.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

Crown Lifters EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2021.

Read More