    Crown Lifters Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore, up 67.88% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Crown Lifters are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.07 crore in December 2022 up 67.88% from Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2022 up 167.72% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 268.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2021.

    Crown Lifters
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.074.193.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.074.193.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.092.40--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.690.600.61
    Depreciation0.880.440.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.242.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.51-0.35
    Other Income0.160.050.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.410.56-0.28
    Interest0.070.010.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.340.55-0.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.340.55-0.51
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.340.55-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.340.55-0.51
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.4110.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves8.398.2510.95
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.53-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.330.53-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.330.53-0.49
    Diluted EPS0.330.53-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited