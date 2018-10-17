Crompton Q2 PAT seen up 14.9% YoY to Rs. 80 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durable sector. The brokerage house expects Crompton to report net profit at Rs. 80 crore up 14.9% year-on-year (down 22% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,060 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 140 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.