Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 profit up 27% to Rs 95 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 74.80 crore in April-June period a year ago, CGCEL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
July 23, 2021 / 07:05 PM IST
 
 
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (CGCEL) on Friday reported 26.68 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.76 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue from operations was up 45.87 per cent to Rs 1,050.48 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 720.10 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Total expenses were at Rs 943.08 crore as against Rs 637.67 crore.

Revenue from the electric consumer durables (ECD) segment was at Rs 884.41 crore and from lighting products at Rs 166.07 crore.

"ECD segment delivered strong growth across categories and geographies. B2C LED lighting business maintained its upward growth trajectory. While commodity cost pressures remained, timely actions have mitigated their impact,” CGCEL Managing Director Shantanu Khosla said.

Shares of CGCEL on Friday settled at Rs 458.85 apiece on BSE, down 3.15 percent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd #Results
first published: Jul 23, 2021 07:04 pm

