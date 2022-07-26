HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Strong growth across segments in Q1

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

Consumer electrical maker Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued its business momentum from the previous quarter and reported a healthy revenue growth in Q1

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Consumer electrical manufacturer Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued its business momentum from the previous quarter and reported a healthy revenue growth in Q1 FY23. The business is strengthening its presence across the rural and the urban markets. It has recently forayed into built-in kitchen appliances through the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (Butterfly). Favourable base propels topline (image) Crompton reported a top-line growth of 77 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a low base and the consolidation...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers