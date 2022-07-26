Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Strong growth across segments in Q1

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Consumer electrical manufacturer Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals continued its business momentum from the previous quarter and reported a healthy revenue growth in Q1 FY23. The business is strengthening its presence across the rural and the urban markets. It has recently forayed into built-in kitchen appliances through the acquisition of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (Butterfly). Favourable base propels topline (image) Crompton reported a top-line growth of 77 percent year on year (YoY) on the back of a low base and the consolidation...