App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 08:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q2 net profit up 8.6%

The company's income was up 8.7 percent YoY at Rs 1,047.66 crore in Q2.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Consumer durables firm Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) posted an 8.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its September quarter net profit at Rs 76.91 crore.

The company’s income was up 8.7 percent YoY at Rs 1,047.66 crore in Q2. Among the segments, electric consumer durables saw a 14.6 percent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 712.82 crore. Lighting products' revenue was down 3.8 percent YoY to Rs 325.01 crore.

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, CGCEL, said that they have grown their core electric consumer durables business strongly and continued to grow margins in-spite of commodity cost pressures.

"Continuing price erosion and forex led input cost pressures have impacted margins adversely in lighting. Widening the scope of operational efficiency programs has helped us manage some of these headwinds," he added.

In a press statement, CGCEL said that the PAT margin remained constant at 7.4 percent despite input cost pressures and continued price erosion in LED lighting. This, it said, was achieved through sustained cost reduction efforts and by improving overall efficiency.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Crompton Greaves #earnings

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.