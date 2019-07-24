App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Q1 net profit up 17.4% at Rs 122 crore

Consumer durables' segment revenue grew 16 percent YoY to Rs 1,072.9 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) has posted a 17.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its June quarter (Q1) consolidated net profit to Rs 122.44 crore.

Total income for Q1FY20 was Rs 1,346.8 crore, an 11.9 percent YoY growth. The company said this was largely driven by volume growth.

The electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment grew by about 16 percent. This, Crompton said, was driven by strong performance in fans, pumps and coolers. LED lighting continued to see robust volume growth partly offset by price erosion.

Close

However, conventional lighting continued to decline. Overall, lighting products saw a 1.8 percent YoY drop in revenues in Q1 to Rs 273.94 crore.

Shantanu Khosla, Managing Director, CGCEL said the ECD segment continued its strong growth and the ongoing efforts in driving innovation with the introduction of ‘Aura Fluidic’ fan and ‘Optimus’ desert cooler helped sustain this momentum.

"We will continue to focus on new product launches and brand development in line with our objectives. Investments in B2B lighting are beginning to show results with a healthy order pipeline. Our cost reduction program continues to deliver encouraging results-driving bottom line faster than the topline," added Khosla.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.