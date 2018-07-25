Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Q1 profit, EBITDA jump over 29%

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical's first quarter profit increased 29.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 104.3 crore, backed by revenue as well as operational performance.

Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 80.3 crore.

Revenue from operations grew by 14.1 percent to Rs 1,204 crore compared to Rs 1,055.5 crore in the same period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 29.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 167.3 crore and margin expanded 160 basis points to 13.9 percent for the quarter ended June 2018.

Electricals consumer durables segment registered a 14.7 percent growth YoY in revenue at Rs 925 crore with its EBIT rising 27.4 percent to Rs 180 crore in Q1.

At 14:46 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 235.90, down Rs 5.80, or 2.40 percent on the BSE.