Crompton Consumer Q2 PAT seen up 48.6% YoY to Rs. 114 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Engineering sector. The brokerage house expects Crompton Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 114 crore up 48.6% year-on-year (down 6.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 8.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,127 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 16 percent Y-o-Y (down 216 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12.1 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.