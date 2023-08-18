Croissance Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 470.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2023 up 470.09% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 60.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Croissance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in June 2022.

Croissance shares closed at 5.25 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.38% returns over the last 6 months and -33.04% over the last 12 months.