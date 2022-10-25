 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CRISIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 360.61 crore, up 32.61% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 360.61 crore in September 2022 up 32.61% from Rs. 271.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.83 crore in September 2022 down 2.54% from Rs. 78.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.17 crore in September 2022 up 0.61% from Rs. 108.51 crore in September 2021.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.83 in September 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,926.75 on October 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.30% returns over the last 6 months and 1.36% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 360.61 329.58 271.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 360.61 329.58 271.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.16 162.61 131.40
Depreciation 17.22 12.82 12.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 121.10 114.98 84.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.13 39.17 43.07
Other Income 59.82 70.37 52.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.95 109.54 95.85
Interest 1.39 1.08 1.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.56 108.46 94.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.56 108.46 94.07
Tax 13.73 15.76 15.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.83 92.70 78.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.83 92.70 78.83
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.30 7.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.52 12.70 10.83
Diluted EPS 10.51 12.69 10.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.52 12.70 10.83
Diluted EPS 10.51 12.69 10.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Crisil #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.