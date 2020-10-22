172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|crisil-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-228-26-crore-down-22-61-y-o-y-5996851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRISIL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.26 crore, down 22.61% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 228.26 crore in September 2020 down 22.61% from Rs. 294.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.98 crore in September 2020 down 30.3% from Rs. 114.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.62 crore in September 2020 down 46.93% from Rs. 159.45 crore in September 2019.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.87 in September 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,834.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.41% returns over the last 6 months and 34.84% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations228.26214.19294.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations228.26214.19294.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost113.76105.85129.71
Depreciation15.5016.106.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.8963.5091.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1128.7466.80
Other Income40.0115.9886.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.1244.72152.97
Interest1.681.75--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.4442.97152.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax67.4442.97152.97
Tax17.1611.3938.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.2831.58114.75
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items29.7037.73--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period79.9869.31114.75
Equity Share Capital7.257.257.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.039.5615.87
Diluted EPS11.029.5615.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.039.5615.87
Diluted EPS11.029.5615.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Crisil #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

