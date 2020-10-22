CRISIL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 228.26 crore, down 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 228.26 crore in September 2020 down 22.61% from Rs. 294.95 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 79.98 crore in September 2020 down 30.3% from Rs. 114.75 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.62 crore in September 2020 down 46.93% from Rs. 159.45 crore in September 2019.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.03 in September 2020 from Rs. 15.87 in September 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,834.85 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 30.41% returns over the last 6 months and 34.84% over the last 12 months.