CRISIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.54 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.54 crore in March 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 245.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.33 crore in March 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.30 crore in March 2022 down 41.78% from Rs. 211.77 crore in March 2021.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.96 in March 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,254.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.