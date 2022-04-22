 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CRISIL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 287.54 crore, up 16.92% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.54 crore in March 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 245.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.33 crore in March 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.30 crore in March 2022 down 41.78% from Rs. 211.77 crore in March 2021.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.96 in March 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,254.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 287.54 282.70 245.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 287.54 282.70 245.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 136.97 136.36 104.79
Depreciation 12.96 12.99 13.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 87.53 97.19 76.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.08 36.16 50.76
Other Income 60.26 67.87 147.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.34 104.03 198.02
Interest 1.21 0.15 1.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 109.13 103.88 196.14
Exceptional Items -- 45.82 --
P/L Before Tax 109.13 149.70 196.14
Tax 21.80 26.40 14.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.33 123.30 181.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.33 123.30 181.28
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.29 7.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.98 16.93 24.96
Diluted EPS 11.96 16.90 24.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.98 16.93 24.96
Diluted EPS 11.96 16.90 24.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Crisil #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.