CRISIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 245.93 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

April 20, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.93 crore in March 2021 down 17.76% from Rs. 299.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021 up 123.61% from Rs. 81.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.77 crore in March 2021 up 67.38% from Rs. 126.52 crore in March 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 24.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.20 in March 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,860.65 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.13% returns over the last 6 months and 31.02% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations245.93235.46299.05
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations245.93235.46299.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost104.79115.00123.22
Depreciation13.7517.6918.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses76.6369.5986.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.7633.1871.47
Other Income147.2619.0836.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax198.0252.26108.18
Interest1.881.692.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax196.1450.57105.95
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax196.1450.57105.95
Tax14.8610.4124.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities181.2840.1681.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items---103.80--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period181.28-63.6481.07
Equity Share Capital7.277.267.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.96-8.7711.20
Diluted EPS24.94-8.7511.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.96-8.7711.20
Diluted EPS24.94-8.7511.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 20, 2021 11:33 am

