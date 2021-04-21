CRISIL Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 245.93 crore, down 17.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.93 crore in March 2021 down 17.76% from Rs. 299.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.28 crore in March 2021 up 123.61% from Rs. 81.07 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.77 crore in March 2021 up 67.38% from Rs. 126.52 crore in March 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 24.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 11.20 in March 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,860.65 on April 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.54% returns over the last 6 months and 31.02% over the last 12 months.