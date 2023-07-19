English
    CRISIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.51% from Rs. 329.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.90 crore in June 2023 up 108.09% from Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.61 crore in June 2023 up 88.47% from Rs. 122.36 crore in June 2022.

    CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 26.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.70 in June 2022.

    CRISIL shares closed at 3,912.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.21% over the last 12 months.

    CRISIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations407.07375.13329.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations407.07375.13329.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost203.50178.79162.61
    Depreciation16.5016.6412.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses131.57115.47114.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.5064.2339.17
    Other Income158.6168.8170.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax214.11133.04109.54
    Interest0.871.031.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax213.24132.01108.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax213.24132.01108.46
    Tax20.3422.3015.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities192.90109.7192.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period192.90109.7192.70
    Equity Share Capital7.317.317.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.3915.0112.70
    Diluted EPS26.3815.0112.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.3915.0112.70
    Diluted EPS26.3815.0112.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

