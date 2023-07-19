CRISIL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore, up 23.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 407.07 crore in June 2023 up 23.51% from Rs. 329.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 192.90 crore in June 2023 up 108.09% from Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 230.61 crore in June 2023 up 88.47% from Rs. 122.36 crore in June 2022.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 26.39 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.70 in June 2022.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,912.00 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.37% returns over the last 6 months and 21.21% over the last 12 months.