CRISIL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 329.58 crore, up 30.61% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 329.58 crore in June 2022 up 30.61% from Rs. 252.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 92.70 crore in June 2022 down 0.97% from Rs. 93.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.36 crore in June 2022 down 3.96% from Rs. 127.41 crore in June 2021.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.86 in June 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,301.10 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.17% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.58 287.54 252.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 329.58 287.54 252.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.61 136.97 118.30
Depreciation 12.82 12.96 13.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.98 87.53 74.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.17 50.08 45.66
Other Income 70.37 60.26 68.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.54 110.34 113.92
Interest 1.08 1.21 1.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.46 109.13 112.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 108.46 109.13 112.06
Tax 15.76 21.80 18.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.70 87.33 93.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.70 87.33 93.61
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.30 7.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.70 11.98 12.86
Diluted EPS 12.69 11.96 12.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.70 11.98 12.86
Diluted EPS 12.69 11.96 12.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
