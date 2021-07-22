CRISIL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 252.34 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.34 crore in June 2021 up 17.81% from Rs. 214.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.61 crore in June 2021 up 35.06% from Rs. 69.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 127.41 crore in June 2021 up 109.49% from Rs. 60.82 crore in June 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 12.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.56 in June 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,995.60 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.53% returns over the last 6 months and 73.02% over the last 12 months.