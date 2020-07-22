CRISIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 214.19 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.19 crore in June 2020 down 6.45% from Rs. 207.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.31 crore in June 2020 up 49.5% from Rs. 46.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.82 crore in June 2020 down 19.51% from Rs. 75.56 crore in June 2019.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.42 in June 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,710.55 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.53% over the last 12 months.