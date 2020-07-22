App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CRISIL Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 214.19 crore, down 6.45% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 214.19 crore in June 2020 down 6.45% from Rs. 207.74 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.31 crore in June 2020 up 49.5% from Rs. 46.36 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.82 crore in June 2020 down 19.51% from Rs. 75.56 crore in June 2019.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in June 2020 from Rs. 6.42 in June 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,710.55 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.53% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations214.19299.05286.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations214.19299.05286.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost105.85123.22124.47
Depreciation16.1018.346.42
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses63.5086.02102.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.7471.4752.82
Other Income15.9836.7116.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.72108.1869.14
Interest1.752.23--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.97105.9569.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax42.97105.9569.14
Tax11.3924.8822.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.5881.0746.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items37.73----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period69.3181.0746.36
Equity Share Capital7.257.257.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5611.206.42
Diluted EPS9.5611.196.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5611.206.42
Diluted EPS9.5611.196.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Crisil #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

