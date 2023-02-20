CRISIL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore, up 37.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:Net Sales at Rs 389.23 crore in December 2022 up 37.68% from Rs. 282.70 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.80 crore in December 2022 down 10.95% from Rs. 123.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.49 crore in December 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 117.02 crore in December 2021.
CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.93 in December 2021.
|CRISIL shares closed at 3,140.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.77% over the last 12 months.
|CRISIL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|389.23
|360.61
|282.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|389.23
|360.61
|282.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|181.42
|190.16
|136.36
|Depreciation
|17.17
|17.22
|12.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.77
|121.10
|97.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|50.87
|32.13
|36.16
|Other Income
|78.45
|59.82
|67.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|129.32
|91.95
|104.03
|Interest
|1.20
|1.39
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|128.12
|90.56
|103.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|45.82
|P/L Before Tax
|128.12
|90.56
|149.70
|Tax
|18.32
|13.73
|26.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|109.80
|76.83
|123.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|109.80
|76.83
|123.30
|Equity Share Capital
|7.31
|7.30
|7.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.03
|10.52
|16.93
|Diluted EPS
|15.02
|10.51
|16.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|15.03
|10.52
|16.93
|Diluted EPS
|15.02
|10.51
|16.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited