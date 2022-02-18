CRISIL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore, up 20.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.70 crore in December 2021 up 20.06% from Rs. 235.46 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.30 crore in December 2021 up 293.75% from Rs. 63.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.02 crore in December 2021 up 67.29% from Rs. 69.95 crore in December 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.77 in December 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,844.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.79% returns over the last 6 months and 45.06% over the last 12 months.