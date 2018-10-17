App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil Q3 net jumps 30% to Rs 90 cr on new client additions

Total income rose 10 per cent during the third quarter at Rs 454.22 crore, while consolidated income from operations inched up 4 per cent to Rs 425.46 crore, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The S&P-controlled domestic rating agency Crisil Ratings Tuesday reported a 30 percent growth in net income at Rs 90 crore, driven by new new client additions and focus on efficiencies in the September quarter.

Total income rose 10 percent during the third quarter at Rs 454.22 crore, while consolidated income from operations inched up 4 per cent to Rs 425.46 crore, the company said in a statement.

It declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Crisil attributed new client additions and ongoing focus on efficiencies for the 30 percent growth in profit after tax at Rs 90.01 crore from Rs 69.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the nine months to September, its consolidated income from operations rose 5 percent to Rs 1,281.46 crore, while consolidated total income rose 8 per cent to Rs 1,335.20 crore boosting net income 19 percent to Rs 249.35 crore.

related news

"During the quarter, our sharp focus on driving superior customer value and relevant analytics enabled us to grow existing relationships and add new clients across businesses in a tough macro environment," said Ashu Suyash, managing director and chief executive.

"Our continued focus on quality, and building new tools and analytics while commercialising existing products and solutions, will help us grow in a market that is likely to see continued headwinds," she added.

Revenue from ratings was driven by healthy growth in bank loan ratings, partially offset by a decline in corporate bond issuances following a rise in yields, she said, adding as of end-August, wholesale credit grew by 11.5 percent against a muted 1.7 per cent growth in the same period last year. On the other hand, during the first nine months of calendar 2018, bond issuances dropped 38 per cent from a growth of 24 percent a year ago.

Growth in the advisory segment was led by Pragmatix Services, which was acquired earlier this year.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #Results

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.