Crisil Q2 net profit rises 15% to Rs 77 cr

Ratings firm Crisil today reported a rise of 14.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.13 crore in the second quarter ended June 30. The company (which follows January-December fiscal calender) had registered a net profit of Rs 67.25 crore in the same quarter of 2017-18.

The consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended June 30 2018, rose 7.3 per cent to Rs 436.05 crore, compared to Rs 406.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income for the quarter rose 9 per cent to Rs 453.41 crore, compared with Rs 415. 79 crore in the same period last year.

The Board of Directors has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share (of Re 1 face value) for the financial year ending December 31, 2018, it said.

Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO of Crisil, said, "Our core business and strategic initiatives on cutting-edge analytics, platforms and solutions are helping us win new clients. Our focus on operating efficiencies, through productivity and technology initiatives is helping us improve and sustain margins".

Ratings did well despite a sharp decline in domestic corporate bond issuances. Credit growth has picked up in 2018, growing to double digits in recent months after trailing in low to mid single digits for most of 2017, Suyash said.

Stock of the company closed 0.41 per cent up at Rs 1,765.75 on BSE.