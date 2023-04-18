 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crisil Q1 profit jumps 20% to Rs 145.8 crore, announces dividend of Rs 7 a share

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Crisil recorded 16 percent year-on-year growth in its rating services segment at Rs 186.5 crore, while its research, analytics and solutions business grew by 21.7 percent to Rs 528.4 crore during the same period

CRISIL

Rating agency Crisil reported a consolidated profit of Rs 145.8 crore in the first quarter of FY23, up 19.8 percent from the year-ago period but the net profit and operating margins saw some contraction, the company said on April 18.

The net profit margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 came in at 20.38 percent, down six basis points (bps) from 20.44 percent in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Crisil follows January-December financial year.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 20.2 percent on-year to Rs 714.9 crore for March 2023 quarter driven by growth in both rating services as well as research, analytics and solutions businesses, the analytics company said.