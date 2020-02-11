App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Crisil net profit down 16% at Rs 95cr in Q4

Total income for the quarter was Rs 484.3 crore, as against Rs 496.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rating firm Crisil has reported a decline of 16.3 per cent in net profit to Rs 95.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31. It had posted a net profit of Rs 113.8 crore in October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. The company follows January-December financial year.

Consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, stood at Rs 464.3 crore, compared to Rs 467 crore in the same quarter of 2018, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income for the quarter was Rs 484.3 crore, as against Rs 496.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Close

In 2019, the company paid three interim dividends totalling Rs 19 per equity share of face value of rupee 1 each. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per share, it said.

related news

The total dividend for the year works out to Rs 32 per share.

"The ratings business logged robust growth despite a slowing economy, while on the global front, Coalition did well even as regulatory changes and tempering demand for traditional risk offerings in the US affected our Risk and Analytics business," Ashu Suyash, MD & CEO, Crisil, said.

He said the domestic economic scenario continues to be muted, with GDP growth expected to print at a decadal low, stress in the financial sector and weak investment appetite.

The Board further approved re-appointment of Ashu Suyash as the Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company for a period of five years, with effect from June 1, 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company.

Stock of Crisil closed 2.70 per cent down at Rs 1,619.70 on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Business #Crisil #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.