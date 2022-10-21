CRISIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.98 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 682.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 570.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.85 crore in September 2022 up 31% from Rs. 112.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.74 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 179.35 crore in September 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.51 in September 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,955.35 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -9.19% returns over the last 6 months and 5.16% over the last 12 months.