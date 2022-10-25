 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CRISIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 682.98 crore, up 19.62% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 682.98 crore in September 2022 up 19.62% from Rs. 570.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.85 crore in September 2022 up 31% from Rs. 112.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 216.74 crore in September 2022 up 20.85% from Rs. 179.35 crore in September 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.51 in September 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,967.75 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.08% returns over the last 6 months and 2.78% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 682.98 668.54 570.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 682.98 668.54 570.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 411.03 380.04 331.82
Depreciation 26.32 25.55 26.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 120.46 119.37 92.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.17 143.58 120.29
Other Income 65.25 35.30 32.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.42 178.88 153.13
Interest 1.58 1.63 1.90
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 188.84 177.25 151.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 188.84 177.25 151.23
Tax 40.99 40.35 38.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.85 136.90 112.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.85 136.90 112.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 147.85 136.90 112.86
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.30 7.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 18.75 15.51
Diluted EPS 20.22 18.74 15.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.24 18.75 15.51
Diluted EPS 20.22 18.74 15.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
