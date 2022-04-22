 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CRISIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.94 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 594.94 crore in March 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 495.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.62% from Rs. 83.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.38 crore in March 2022 up 39.33% from Rs. 140.95 crore in March 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in March 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,254.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 594.94 706.02 495.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 594.94 706.02 495.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 319.83 392.23 269.38
Depreciation 25.23 24.63 27.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 98.84 121.27 98.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.04 167.89 99.67
Other Income 20.11 13.43 13.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 171.15 181.32 113.12
Interest 1.84 1.85 2.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 169.31 179.47 110.50
Exceptional Items -- 45.82 --
P/L Before Tax 169.31 225.29 110.50
Tax 47.69 56.66 26.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 121.62 168.63 83.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 121.62 168.63 83.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 121.62 168.63 83.52
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.29 7.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.68 23.15 11.50
Diluted EPS 16.66 23.11 11.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.68 23.15 11.50
Diluted EPS 16.66 23.11 11.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 22, 2022 01:55 pm
