CRISIL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 594.94 crore, up 20.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 594.94 crore in March 2022 up 20.14% from Rs. 495.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.62 crore in March 2022 up 45.62% from Rs. 83.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.38 crore in March 2022 up 39.33% from Rs. 140.95 crore in March 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.50 in March 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,254.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.80% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.