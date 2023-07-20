CRISIL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 771.02 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 771.02 crore in June 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 668.54 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 150.58 crore in June 2023 up 9.99% from Rs. 136.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 221.90 crore in June 2023 up 8.55% from Rs. 204.43 crore in June 2022.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 20.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.75 in June 2022.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,867.40 on July 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.22% returns over the last 6 months and 20.28% over the last 12 months.