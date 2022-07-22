CRISIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 668.54 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 668.54 crore in June 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 528.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.90 crore in June 2022 up 35.81% from Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.43 crore in June 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 161.28 crore in June 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.86 in June 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,301.10 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.17% over the last 12 months.