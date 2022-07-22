 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

CRISIL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 668.54 crore, up 26.5% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:

Net Sales at Rs 668.54 crore in June 2022 up 26.5% from Rs. 528.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.90 crore in June 2022 up 35.81% from Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.43 crore in June 2022 up 26.75% from Rs. 161.28 crore in June 2021.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 18.75 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.86 in June 2021.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,301.10 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.46% returns over the last 6 months and 5.17% over the last 12 months.

CRISIL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 668.54 594.94 528.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 668.54 594.94 528.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 380.04 319.83 293.48
Depreciation 25.55 25.23 27.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.37 98.84 95.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.58 151.04 112.01
Other Income 35.30 20.11 21.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.88 171.15 133.98
Interest 1.63 1.84 2.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 177.25 169.31 131.42
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 177.25 169.31 131.42
Tax 40.35 47.69 30.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.90 121.62 100.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.90 121.62 100.80
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 136.90 121.62 100.80
Equity Share Capital 7.30 7.30 7.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.75 16.68 13.86
Diluted EPS 18.74 16.66 13.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.75 16.68 13.86
Diluted EPS 18.74 16.66 13.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Crisil #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jul 22, 2022 11:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.