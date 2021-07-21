CRISIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 528.51 crore, up 12.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.51 crore in June 2021 up 12.01% from Rs. 471.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.80 crore in June 2021 up 51.94% from Rs. 66.34 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.28 crore in June 2021 up 25.64% from Rs. 128.37 crore in June 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 13.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.15 in June 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 3,113.35 on July 19, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.64% returns over the last 6 months and 79.82% over the last 12 months.