CRISIL Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 471.83 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.83 crore in June 2020 up 13.49% from Rs. 415.76 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.34 crore in June 2020 down 0.76% from Rs. 66.85 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.37 crore in June 2020 up 17.9% from Rs. 108.88 crore in June 2019.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.15 in June 2020 from Rs. 9.25 in June 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,710.55 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given -4.32% returns over the last 6 months and 24.53% over the last 12 months.