CRISIL consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 436.05 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 436.05 419.95 406.50 Other Operating Income -- 0.64 0.80 Total Income From Operations 436.05 420.59 407.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 234.55 210.84 213.74 Depreciation 10.41 10.48 12.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 93.45 87.87 90.21 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.64 111.40 90.62 Other Income 17.36 6.98 8.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.00 118.38 99.11 Interest 0.69 0.53 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 114.31 117.85 99.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 114.31 117.85 99.11 Tax 37.18 35.64 31.86 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.13 82.21 67.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.13 82.21 67.25 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 77.13 82.21 67.25 Equity Share Capital 7.18 7.17 7.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.74 11.46 9.42 Diluted EPS 10.69 11.40 9.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.74 11.46 9.42 Diluted EPS 10.69 11.40 9.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited