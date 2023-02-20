CRISIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.26 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 822.26 682.98 706.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 822.26 682.98 706.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 442.08 411.03 392.23 Depreciation 26.21 26.32 24.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 164.00 120.46 121.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 189.97 125.17 167.89 Other Income 18.38 65.25 13.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 208.35 190.42 181.32 Interest 1.35 1.58 1.85 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 207.00 188.84 179.47 Exceptional Items -- -- 45.82 P/L Before Tax 207.00 188.84 225.29 Tax 48.98 40.99 56.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 158.02 147.85 168.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 158.02 147.85 168.63 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 158.02 147.85 168.63 Equity Share Capital 7.31 7.30 7.29 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.63 20.24 23.15 Diluted EPS 21.62 20.22 23.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 21.63 20.24 23.15 Diluted EPS 21.62 20.22 23.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited