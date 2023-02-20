 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CRISIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.26 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:Net Sales at Rs 822.26 crore in December 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 706.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.02 crore in December 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 168.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.56 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 205.95 crore in December 2021.
CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.15 in December 2021. CRISIL shares closed at 3,140.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.77% over the last 12 months.
CRISIL
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations822.26682.98706.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations822.26682.98706.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost442.08411.03392.23
Depreciation26.2126.3224.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses164.00120.46121.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax189.97125.17167.89
Other Income18.3865.2513.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax208.35190.42181.32
Interest1.351.581.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax207.00188.84179.47
Exceptional Items----45.82
P/L Before Tax207.00188.84225.29
Tax48.9840.9956.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities158.02147.85168.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period158.02147.85168.63
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates158.02147.85168.63
Equity Share Capital7.317.307.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.6320.2423.15
Diluted EPS21.6220.2223.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.6320.2423.15
Diluted EPS21.6220.2223.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

