CRISIL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 822.26 crore, up 16.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for CRISIL are:Net Sales at Rs 822.26 crore in December 2022 up 16.46% from Rs. 706.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 158.02 crore in December 2022 down 6.29% from Rs. 168.63 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 234.56 crore in December 2022 up 13.89% from Rs. 205.95 crore in December 2021.
CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.15 in December 2021.
|CRISIL shares closed at 3,140.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.31% returns over the last 6 months and 12.77% over the last 12 months.
|CRISIL
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|822.26
|682.98
|706.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|822.26
|682.98
|706.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|442.08
|411.03
|392.23
|Depreciation
|26.21
|26.32
|24.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.00
|120.46
|121.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|189.97
|125.17
|167.89
|Other Income
|18.38
|65.25
|13.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|208.35
|190.42
|181.32
|Interest
|1.35
|1.58
|1.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|207.00
|188.84
|179.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|45.82
|P/L Before Tax
|207.00
|188.84
|225.29
|Tax
|48.98
|40.99
|56.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|158.02
|147.85
|168.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|158.02
|147.85
|168.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|158.02
|147.85
|168.63
|Equity Share Capital
|7.31
|7.30
|7.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.63
|20.24
|23.15
|Diluted EPS
|21.62
|20.22
|23.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|21.63
|20.24
|23.15
|Diluted EPS
|21.62
|20.22
|23.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited