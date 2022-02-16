CRISIL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 706.02 crore, up 18.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 706.02 crore in December 2021 up 18.21% from Rs. 597.24 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.63 crore in December 2021 up 53.24% from Rs. 110.04 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 205.95 crore in December 2021 up 21.82% from Rs. 169.06 crore in December 2020.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 23.15 in December 2021 from Rs. 15.16 in December 2020.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,713.30 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.87% returns over the last 6 months and 34.27% over the last 12 months.