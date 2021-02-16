CRISIL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 597.24 crore, up 28.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 597.24 crore in December 2020 up 28.64% from Rs. 464.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.04 crore in December 2020 up 15.43% from Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.06 crore in December 2020 up 19.48% from Rs. 141.50 crore in December 2019.

CRISIL EPS has increased to Rs. 15.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.18 in December 2019.

CRISIL shares closed at 2,020.80 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.59% returns over the last 6 months and 27.72% over the last 12 months.