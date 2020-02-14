CRISIL Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 464.29 crore, down 0.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 464.29 crore in December 2019 down 0.59% from Rs. 467.03 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.33 crore in December 2019 down 16.19% from Rs. 113.75 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 141.50 crore in December 2019 down 5.43% from Rs. 149.63 crore in December 2018.

CRISIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.18 in December 2019 from Rs. 15.78 in December 2018.

CRISIL shares closed at 1,594.75 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.85% returns over the last 6 months and -2.20% over the last 12 months.