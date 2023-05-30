Crimson Metal Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore, down 46.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.82 crore in March 2023 down 46.32% from Rs. 3.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 up 426.38% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2023 down 37.58% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

Crimson Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 0.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2022.

Crimson Metal shares closed at 9.36 on November 25, 2022 (BSE)