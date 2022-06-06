Crimson Metal Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.39 crore in March 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 82.34% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022 up 21.71% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021.

Crimson Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in March 2021.

Crimson Metal shares closed at 8.50 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)