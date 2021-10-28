Crestchem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 99.77% from Rs. 2.40 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 121.8% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 113.79% from Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2020.

Crestchem shares closed at 37.45 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given -6.37% returns over the last 6 months and -23.34% over the last 12 months.