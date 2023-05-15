Crestchem Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore, down 24.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.87 crore in March 2023 down 24.24% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 74.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 73.68% from Rs. 0.38 crore in March 2022.

Crestchem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Crestchem shares closed at 98.85 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 41.72% returns over the last 6 months and 141.10% over the last 12 months.